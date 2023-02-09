We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $114.78, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 4.76% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $2.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $937.91 million, up 59.88% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.67% higher. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.64.
We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.