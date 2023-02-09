We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ - Free Report) closed at $42.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the solar panel parts maker had lost 5.74% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Daqo New Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $7.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 261.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 184.52% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Daqo New Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Looking at its valuation, Daqo New Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.76, so we one might conclude that Daqo New Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
