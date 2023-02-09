We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bandwidth (BAND) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.99, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the enterprise software developer had gained 15.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bandwidth as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, Bandwidth is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $146.64 million, up 16.26% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bandwidth. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.35% higher. Bandwidth currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bandwidth has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.52, which means Bandwidth is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, BAND's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Infrastructure stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.