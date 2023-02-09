We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ardelyx (ARDX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ardelyx (ARDX - Free Report) closed at $3.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 13.1% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ardelyx as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 103.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.71 million, up 2589.9% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardelyx should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ardelyx is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.