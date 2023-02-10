Antero Midstream Corporation ( AM Quick Quote AM - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, after the closing bell.
Image: Bigstock
Is a Beat in Store for Antero Midstream (AM) in Q4 Earnings?
Antero Midstream Corporation (AM - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the midstream energy company’s earnings per share of 19 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Antero Midstream beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once, met twice and missed once in the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.
Antero Midstream Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Antero Midstream Corporation price-eps-surprise | Antero Midstream Corporation Quote
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings per share of 17 cents has witnessed one upward revision and one downward movement in the past 30 days. This suggests a decline of 15% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s revenues for the December quarter is pegged at $237.5 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Antero Midstream this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is the case here.
Earnings ESP: Antero Midstream has an Earnings ESP of +1.45%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: AM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Factors to Note
Being a midstream energy player, AM’s business model is less exposed to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. Hence, the firm is likely to have generated stable cashflows in the December quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s revenues from Gathering and Processing activities is pegged at $183 million, suggesting an improvement from almost $174 million in a year-ago quarter.
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are some other firms that you may want to consider, as these have too the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:
Occidental (OXY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Occidental is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, suggesting an increase of 17.6% from the prior-year reported figure.
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Oceaneering is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.
PBF Energy is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $4.63 per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.