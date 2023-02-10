We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks.
EverQuote should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company for growth.
Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped it deliver improved variable marketing margin.
The company expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales and thus remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenues are expected to be $90.19 million, down 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For EverQuote, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EVER going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
EverQuote is part of the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Goosehead Insurance (GSHD - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.4% lower at $41.78. GSHD has returned 20.7% in the past month.
Goosehead's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +100%. Goosehead currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).