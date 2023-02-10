We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Acerinox (ANIOY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Acerinox (ANIOY - Free Report) . ANIOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.50, which compares to its industry's average of 8.97. Over the last 12 months, ANIOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.65 and as low as 3.09, with a median of 4.17.
Another notable valuation metric for ANIOY is its P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.54. Over the past 12 months, ANIOY's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.87.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ANIOY has a P/S ratio of 0.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.31.
Investors could also keep in mind Outokumpu (OUTKY - Free Report) , an Steel - Producers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Outokumpu also has a P/B ratio of 0.57 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.54. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.84, as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.60.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Acerinox and Outokumpu's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ANIOY and OUTKY is an impressive value stock right now.