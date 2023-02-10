Back to top

Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $9.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%.

Novavax will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of -$1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $377.64 million, up 69.95% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% higher. Novavax is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

