Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed at $54.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Roku as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1123.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $803.17 million, down 7.18% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.74% lower. Roku is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
