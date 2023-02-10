Back to top

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) closed at $2.09, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Acer Therapeutics Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

