Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.31, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2023. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 153.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.29 million, down 56.28% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.43% higher within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
