Gerdau (GGB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gerdau (GGB - Free Report) closed at $5.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.
Gerdau will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, down 27.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.69 billion, down 4.55% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gerdau. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.85% higher. Gerdau is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Gerdau currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.
It is also worth noting that GGB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GGB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.