We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly (NLY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 6.3%
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter earnings available for distribution (EAD) per average share of 89 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The figure declined from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s shares have lost 6.3% since the announcement of results last week. A challenging operating backdrop amid higher interest rates is a major near-term headwind for NLY.
NLY registered a year-over-year decline in book value per share (BVPS) and margin, while the average yield on interest-earning assets improved.
In 2022, EAD per average share was $4.23, down 9% year over year.
Inside the Headlines
Net interest income (NII) was $135.1 million in the reported quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347 million. The figure plunged 62.3% year over year.
In 2022, NII declined 15.3% to $1.47 billion.
At the fourth-quarter end, Annaly had $80.6 billion of total assets, with $72.9 billion invested in the Agency portfolio. At the end of the quarter, unencumbered assets were $6.3 billion.
In the reported quarter, the average yield on interest-earning assets (excluding premium amortization adjustment or PAA) was 3.82%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 2.63%. The average economic costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 2.11%, increasing from 0.75%.
Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.71% in the fourth quarter fell from 1.88% in the prior-year quarter. Also, the net interest margin (excluding PAA) was 1.90% compared with 2.03% in fourth-quarter 2021.
Annaly’s BVPS was $20.79 as of Dec 31, 2022, down from $31.88 in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the reported quarter, Annaly’s economic capital ratio was 13.4%, declining from 14.4% in the prior-year quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the weighted average actual constant prepayment rate was 7.5%, sequentially down from 9.8%.
Economic leverage was 6.3X as of Dec 31, 2022, down from 7.1X (sequentially) but up from 5.7X in the prior-year quarter. Annaly generated an annualized EAD return on average equity (excluding PAA) of 16.19% in the fourth quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s 13.10%.
Annaly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
Competitive Landscape
AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization costs) of 74 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line declined from 75 cents in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same was pegged at 57 cents.
AGNC’s adjusted net interest and dollar roll income (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was $451 million, rising from the quarter-ago number of $440 million.
We now look forward to the earnings releases of Starwood Property Trust (STWD - Free Report) . STWD is scheduled to report results on Mar 1.
Starwood Property carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.