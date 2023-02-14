We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PPL Corporation (PPL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 17, before market open. The company’s third-quarter earnings were at par with the estimate.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to reflect in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
PPL Corporation’s fourth-quarter results are likely to gain from ongoing capital investments to strengthen infrastructure, and completion of the Narragansett Electric acquisition during the first half of 2022.
Fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from PPL’s cost management initiatives, which are likely to have lowered operation expenses in fourth-quarter 2022 and boosted earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 27.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 6.9%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -2.41%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Entergy (ETR - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.3% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Entergy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $6.69, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.
Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 21, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Public Service Enterprise Group’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.36%. Its current dividend yield is 3.56% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.53%.
NiSource (NI - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 22, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
NiSource’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $1.55, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.44%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.