ANSYS (ANSS) to Develop New Offering Via Microsoft Azure

ANSYS ( ANSS Quick Quote ANSS - Free Report) and Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) have extended their strategic collaboration to enhance virtual product design. Ansys will be developing a new offering called Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure, which will allow customers to launch Ansys products using their Azure enrollment and easily connect third-party tools.
The new offering will be available on the Azure Marketplace and provide an alternative to Ansys Cloud Direct, which also runs on Azure. This strategic collaboration between Ansys and Microsoft will lead to cost savings, improved data management and greater flexibility for customers.
The collaboration between Ansys and Microsoft will also include expanding their go-to-market strategy, with a focus on digital twins connected to the Internet of things, autonomous driving and flying systems development, and the use of simulation data for artificial intelligence/machine learning systems training. The migration to the cloud will result in increased productivity, reduced in-house technology costs and improved virtual collaboration for mutual customers.
Ansys is also working on integrating Microsoft 365 capabilities into its engineering simulation tools to enhance the collaborative process of product design. With the addition of Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure, customers will have the flexibility to choose the most effective method to take advantage of cloud-based simulation for their organizations.
ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.
announced a collaboration with Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to offer ANSYS Cloud customers enhanced performance for their technical computing workloads. Per the deal, ANSYS Cloud, which combines HPC infrastructure and the Microsoft Azure platform with ANSYS software, will automatically upgrade to offer the ability to use the latest AMD chips.
ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 15.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's decline of 10.5%.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) and Jabil ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) . Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.38 per share, rising 0.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have increased 4.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.37 per share, rising 2.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.
Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 32.3% in the past year.
