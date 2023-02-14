We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Aperam (APEMY - Free Report) . APEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.94. Over the last 12 months, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.06 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.90.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is APEMY's P/B ratio of 0.84. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. APEMY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.51. APEMY's P/B has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.69, over the past year.
Another great Steel - Producers stock you could consider is United States Steel (X - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Additionally, United States Steel has a P/B ratio of 0.64 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.51. For X, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.14, as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.58 over the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aperam and United States Steel are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY and X feels like a great value stock at the moment.