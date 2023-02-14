We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 344 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMADY's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AMADY has returned 21.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.3%.
Over the past three months, Matterport, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 199 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.8% so far this year, so AMADY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Matterport, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR and Matterport, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.