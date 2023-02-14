We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Belden (BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Belden is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 23.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.1%. This shows that Belden is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18%.
The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.5% so far this year, so BDC is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, W.W. Grainger belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +15.9% year to date.
Belden and W.W. Grainger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.