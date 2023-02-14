We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Par Pacific (PARR) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Par Pacific (PARR - Free Report) . PARR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.26, while its industry has an average P/E of 5.89. Over the last 12 months, PARR's Forward P/E has been as high as 44.68 and as low as 3.01, with a median of 9.23.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PARR has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.31.
Finally, investors should note that PARR has a P/CF ratio of 4.16. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PARR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.67. PARR's P/CF has been as high as 69.16 and as low as -19.79, with a median of 3.65, all within the past year.
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) may be another strong Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stock to add to your shortlist. PBF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
PBF Energy sports a P/B ratio of 1 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.10. In the past 52 weeks, PBF's P/B has been as high as 2.09, as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.07.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Par Pacific and PBF Energy are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PARR and PBF feels like a great value stock at the moment.