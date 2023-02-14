We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Albertsons Companies (ACI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 197 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ACI has returned about 2.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2.4%. This means that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.6% year-to-date.
For Chewy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 270% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Albertsons Companies, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that ACI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Chewy is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Albertsons Companies, Inc. and Chewy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.