Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BJ has gained about 13.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 12% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.1%.
Over the past three months, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.1% so far this year, so BJ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved +1.2% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ's Wholesale Club and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA as they could maintain their solid performance.