The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of at least $490 million, indicating growth of 24% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $491 million, indicating 23.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is estimated to be 37 cents per share, suggesting an 11.9% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.9% on average.
The Trade Desk Price and EPS Surprise
The Trade Desk price-eps-surprise | The Trade Desk Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:
Factors to Consider
The Trade Desk’s top-line growth in the fourth quarter is expected to have benefited from the increasing demand for CTV as well as the growing adoption of Unified ID 2.0.
Higher spending on CTV in international markets has been a catalyst for The Trade Desk. This momentum is expected to have benefited the top-line growth.
Moreover, strong customer retention is expected to have pushed up the company’s revenues during the quarter. The Trade Desk’s customer-retention rate has remained at more than 95% in the recent period.
Higher ad spending related to the U.S. midterm elections is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Autohome (ATHM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Autohome shares are up 24.1% in the past year. ATHM is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16.
Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Fastly shares have declined 65% in the last year. FSLY is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15.
Nice (NICE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Nice shares are down 14.7% in the last one year. NICE is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23.
