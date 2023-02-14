We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KNBWY or NAPA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Beverages - Alcohol sector have probably already heard of Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY - Free Report) and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Kirin Holdings Co. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that KNBWY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
KNBWY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.98, while NAPA has a forward P/E of 24.56. We also note that KNBWY has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NAPA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.04.
Another notable valuation metric for KNBWY is its P/B ratio of 1.38. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NAPA has a P/B of 1.94.
These metrics, and several others, help KNBWY earn a Value grade of A, while NAPA has been given a Value grade of C.
KNBWY sticks out from NAPA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that KNBWY is the better option right now.