Deere (DE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Deere (DE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $415.33, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 4.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Deere as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.53, up 89.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.31 billion, up 32.53% from the prior-year quarter.
DE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.08 per share and revenue of $53.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.62% and +12.26%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. Deere currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Deere currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.14, so we one might conclude that Deere is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, DE's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.