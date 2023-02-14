We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $313.74, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.44% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.31, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.56 billion, up 3.84% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.75, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 2.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.