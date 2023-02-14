We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Coterra Energy (CTRA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.01, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.12% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coterra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, Coterra Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.15 billion, down 3.24% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.97% lower within the past month. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.14, so we one might conclude that Coterra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that CTRA has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.