Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $39.40, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 1.56% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Main Street Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $107.58 million, up 30.93% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.99, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.