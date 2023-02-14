We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celularity, Inc. (CELU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.74, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 29.11% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Celularity, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 733.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.51 million, up 13.37% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celularity, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.06% higher. Celularity, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.