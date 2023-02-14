We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $66.41, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.86% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.94.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.