Insulet (PODD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Insulet (PODD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $298.61, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had lost 3.62% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.36 million, up 7.36% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Insulet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Insulet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 289.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.21, so we one might conclude that Insulet is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.