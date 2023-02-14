We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AAR (AIR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AAR (AIR - Free Report) closed at $52.21, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 4.39% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.1% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AAR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $481.82 million, up 6.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion, which would represent changes of +27.31% and +4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, AAR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.29, so we one might conclude that AAR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.