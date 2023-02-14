We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $5.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 152.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.47 million, down 32.87% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.3% higher. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.68, so we one might conclude that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MARA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.