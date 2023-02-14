We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed at $5.47, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Riot Platforms, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Riot Platforms, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.53 million, down 36.71% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 102.22% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
