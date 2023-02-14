We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Barclays (BCS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barclays (BCS - Free Report) closed at $9.14, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the financial holding company had gained 1% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Barclays will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.16 billion, up 2.91% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barclays should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. Barclays is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Barclays is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.09, which means Barclays is trading at a discount to the group.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.