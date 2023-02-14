We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) closed at $43.03, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 17.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $250.54 million, down 9.94% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% higher. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.94, which means Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, WPM's PEG ratio is currently 7.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.