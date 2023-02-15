Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) is a lifestyle apparel and accessories company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS - Free Report) is a company that operates a mobile growth platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

consumer-staples oil-energy