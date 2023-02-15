In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
AB Lg Cap Growth Z (APGZX - Free Report) : 0.51% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.15% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.51%. FCVSX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.98% over the last five years.
Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGUAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGUAX has an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 10.56% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.