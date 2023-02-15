Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s ( LDOS Quick Quote LDOS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 by 13.7%. The bottom line also improved 17% from the $1.56 per share registered a year ago.
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (LDOS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 by 13.7%. The bottom line also improved 17% from the $1.56 per share registered a year ago.
The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share, which increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.23. For the full-year 2022, LDOS reported adjusted earnings of $6.60 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.37.
Total Revenues
Leidos Holdings generated total revenues of $3,697 million in the quarter under consideration, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,609 million by 2.4%. The top line also improved 5.9% year over year.
For the full-year 2022, total revenues came in at $14.39 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.31 billion by 0.6%. Total revenues also increased 4.8% year over year.
Backlog
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the company’s total backlog was $35.78 billion, up from $35.02 billion at the third-quarter 2022 end. Of this, $8.38 billion was funded.
Operational Statistics
The total cost of revenues in the quarter increased by 6.5% to $3,176 million. The operating income totaled $364 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $332 million.
The operating income margin for the quarter was 9.8% compared with 9.5% in the prior-year quarter. Interest expenses were $51 million, up 10.9% year over year.
Segmental Performance
Defense Solutions: Net revenues in this segment improved 0.3% year over year to $2,068 million in the fourth quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher Navy NGEN-R SMIT and various force protection programs.
Moreover, the segment’s operating income increased to $364 million from the year-ago quarter’s $332 million, with the operating margin being 9.8%.
Health: The segment recorded revenues of $691 million in the fourth quarter, which increased 10% year over year. The increase in revenues was the result of increased volumes on the Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization program, the ramp-up of the Military and Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization and new work on SSA ITSSC2.
The operating income was $99 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $112 million. The operating margin came in at 14.3%.
Civil: Revenues in this segment amounted to $938 million, up 17%. The upside was driven by the ramp-up of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions contract. While the operating income increased from $80 million to $105 million, the operating margin was 11.2%.
Financials
Leidos Holdings’ cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 30, 2022 were $516 million compared with $727 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
The long-term debt, net of the current portion, amounted to $3,928 million as of Dec 30, 2022 compared with $4,593 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $857 million compared with $927 million a year ago.
2023 Guidance
Leidos Holdings initiated its 2023 view. The company expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $6.40-$6.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings, pegged at $6.80 per share, is higher than the midpoint of the guidance range.
LDOS expects revenues in the range of $14.7-$15.1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues, pegged at $15.04 billion, is higher than the midpoint of the guided range. The company expects its cash flow from operating activities to be at or more than $700 million.
Zacks Rank
Leidos Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Recent Defense Releases
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s (HII - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.07 per share increased 2.7% from the $2.99 reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 by 2.2%.
Total revenues came in at $2,812 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,691.6 million by 4.5%. The top line also improved 5% from $2,677 million in the year-ago quarter.
TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 by 6.3%. The bottom line improved by a solid 52.7% from the prior-year reported figure of $3 per share.
Net sales amounted to $1,397 million in the fiscal first quarter, a 17% increase from $1,194 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,364 million by 2.4%.
General Dynamics Corporation (GD - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2022 EPS of $3.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 per share by 1.4%. Quarterly earnings increased 5.6% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.
General Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenues of $10,851 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,674 million by 1.7%. Revenues also improved 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.