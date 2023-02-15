We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Tapestry (TPR) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) . TPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.21 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.64. TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.92 and as low as 6.70, with a median of 8.77, all within the past year.
TPR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.90. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TPR's industry has an average PEG of 1.01 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, TPR's PEG has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.73.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) may be another strong Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock to add to your shortlist. URBN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Urban Outfitters is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.65. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 15.64 and average PEG ratio of 1.01.
URBN's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 16.59 and as low as 5.92, with a median of 9.57, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.53, all within the past year.
Urban Outfitters sports a P/B ratio of 1.41 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.14. In the past 52 weeks, URBN's P/B has been as high as 1.68, as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.28.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tapestry and Urban Outfitters are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TPR and URBN feels like a great value stock at the moment.