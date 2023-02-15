Energy Fuels (UUUU) Buys 17 Mineral Concessions in Brazil

Energy Fuels Inc. ( UUUU Quick Quote UUUU - Free Report) announced the acquisition of 17 mineral concessions at Prado and Caravelas in Bahia, Brazil. The Bahia Project acquisition is part of Energy Fuels’ initiatives to establish a large and diverse book of monazite concentrate supply for its rapidly expanding rare earth element (REE) processing business. REE production is highly complementary to the company's existing market-leading uranium business in the United States. On May 19, 2022, the company announced entering binding agreements for the said acquisition. The Bahia Project is a well-known heavy mineral sand (HMS) deposit. The White Mesa Mill of Energy Fuels in Utah can now receive natural monazite concentrate from the Bahia Project for processing the same to high-purity rare earth element oxides and other materials. The annual supply of natural monazite concentrate from the project can range from 3,000 to 10,000 metric tons for decades. Monazite concentration is a heavy mineral sand concentrate that contains 80-90% monazite. The Bahia Project is also likely to produce significant amounts of high-quality titanium (ilmenite and rutile) and zirconium (zircon) minerals, which are in high demand. The company started a sonic drilling campaign on the property prior to the Bahia Project's closing to better identify and quantify the HMS resource. The previous owners drilled 3,300 vertical exploratory auger holes, and the results show high surface concentrations of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite). However, historical augur drilling only reached an average depth of 5.7 meters due to intrinsic restrictions. The total cash consideration for this acquisition at the time of disclosure in May 2022 was $27.5 million, with non-refundable deposits amounting to $2.75 million due on signing, additional non-refundable deposits totaling $2.85 million due at various benchmarks and the remaining $21.9 million due at closing. Following the Brazil government's approval of the transfers to Energy Fuels' wholly-owned Brazil subsidiary Energy Fuels Brazil, the deal was closed, with the company paying the remaining $21.9 million in cash to the mineral owners. Price Performance
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Buys 17 Mineral Concessions in Brazil
Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU - Free Report) announced the acquisition of 17 mineral concessions at Prado and Caravelas in Bahia, Brazil. The Bahia Project acquisition is part of Energy Fuels’ initiatives to establish a large and diverse book of monazite concentrate supply for its rapidly expanding rare earth element (REE) processing business. REE production is highly complementary to the company's existing market-leading uranium business in the United States.
On May 19, 2022, the company announced entering binding agreements for the said acquisition.
The Bahia Project is a well-known heavy mineral sand (HMS) deposit. The White Mesa Mill of Energy Fuels in Utah can now receive natural monazite concentrate from the Bahia Project for processing the same to high-purity rare earth element oxides and other materials. The annual supply of natural monazite concentrate from the project can range from 3,000 to 10,000 metric tons for decades. Monazite concentration is a heavy mineral sand concentrate that contains 80-90% monazite.
The Bahia Project is also likely to produce significant amounts of high-quality titanium (ilmenite and rutile) and zirconium (zircon) minerals, which are in high demand.
The company started a sonic drilling campaign on the property prior to the Bahia Project's closing to better identify and quantify the HMS resource. The previous owners drilled 3,300 vertical exploratory auger holes, and the results show high surface concentrations of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite). However, historical augur drilling only reached an average depth of 5.7 meters due to intrinsic restrictions.
The total cash consideration for this acquisition at the time of disclosure in May 2022 was $27.5 million, with non-refundable deposits amounting to $2.75 million due on signing, additional non-refundable deposits totaling $2.85 million due at various benchmarks and the remaining $21.9 million due at closing.
Following the Brazil government's approval of the transfers to Energy Fuels' wholly-owned Brazil subsidiary Energy Fuels Brazil, the deal was closed, with the company paying the remaining $21.9 million in cash to the mineral owners.
Price Performance
Energy Fuels’ shares have gained 8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
