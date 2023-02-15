We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AI Stocks & ETFs Surge Amid ChatGPT Frenzy
Artificial Intelligence stocks have been surging on the back of the hype surrounding ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot that reached 100 million users in just two months.
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years since he took over.
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , which currently controls 93% of the search market, scrambled to roll out its AI chatbot BARD. However, its stock plunged as the chatbot showed an inaccurate response to a search query.
AI war among tech giants is heating up as generative technologies capture investors’ attention.
Mentions of AI, machine learning and related terms surged in the recent earnings calls of the biggest software and semiconductor companies, per Bloomberg analysis.
There are not many publicly traded, pure-play AI stocks. BigBear.ai (BBAI - Free Report) , SoundHound AI (SOUN - Free Report) and C3.ai (AI - Free Report) have surged more than 500%, 200% and 100% respectively year-to-date as investors are piling into these small-cap stocks.
ETFs offer a safer way to invest in companies contributing to the development and deployment of AI technologies. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) are among the top holdings in these ETFs along with many lesser known companies.
To learn more about the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ - Free Report) , the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO - Free Report) , the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ - Free Report) and other AI focused ETFs, please watch the short video above.