Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $171.17, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Target as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, down 56.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.69 billion, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower within the past month. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Target's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.78, so we one might conclude that Target is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.