ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $21.20, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 23.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, down 84.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, down 40.44% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 70.59% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.