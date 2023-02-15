We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.33, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25.15% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 22.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, Lucid Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $289.8 million, up 998.14% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.