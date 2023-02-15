We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) closed at $149.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 2.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.20, up 43.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, up 0.53% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.31% lower. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Diamondback Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.97, which means Diamondback Energy is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.22 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.