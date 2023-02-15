We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) closed at $11.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 4.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Silica Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 259.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $406.62 million, up 42.74% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Silica Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Silica Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.06.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.