Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML - Free Report) closed at $29.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Sigma Lithium Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sigma Lithium Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.87.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SGML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.