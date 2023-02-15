Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) is a component supplier for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL - Free Report) is a consumer and commercial products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


