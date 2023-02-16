Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q4 Earnings and Sales Increase Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of 52 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bottom line improved 4% from 50 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

For the full-year 2022, HE reported earnings of $2.20 per share compared with $2.25 in the previous year’s quarter.

Total Revenues

Hawaiian Electric’s total revenues of $1,019.1 million in the fourth quarter improved 32.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $770.3 million. The rise in revenues can be attributed to increased contributions from the Electric Utility, Bank and other segments.

For the full-year 2022, total revenues came in at $3,408.6 billion. Total revenues increased 31.3% year over year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Quote

Segment Details

Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $924.9 million, up 33.4% year over year.

Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $89.2 million, up 17.7% year over year.

Others: Revenues from other sources surged havoc 358.2% to $4,944 million from $1,079 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Statistics

Total expenses increased 35.9% year over year to $926.1 million in the fourth quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher expenses in the Electric Utility, Bank and other segments.

The total operating income also improved 4.7% year over year to $93 million in the fourth quarter. Net interest expenses amounted to $27.5 million in the quarter, up 15.2% from $23.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

2022 Guidance

Hawaiian Electric initiated its 2023 EPS guidance. The company expects to generate EPS in the range of $2.15-$2.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, pegged at $2.25, is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Hawaiian Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 60 cents from continuing operations, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure improved 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,278 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,185.3 million by 4.2%. The top line improved 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%. The bottom line was also up 24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the fourth quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $6,164 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,743 million by 7.3%. The top line improved 22.2% year over year.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 26.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues came in at $7,351 million, which improved 20.2% from $6,117 million in the year-ago period. The reported top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,608 million by 11.2%.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) - free report >>

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) - free report >>

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings utilities