NRG Energy (NRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. NRG witnessed a negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Consider
NRG Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from debt reduction and the refinancing of debt to reduce interest rates. NRG Energy’s quarterly earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing share repurchases, which have reduced its outstanding shares.
NRG’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the recurring synergies from Direct Energy Integration.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.43, indicating a 247.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $8.67 billion, indicating a 23.09% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: NRG Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
